Meet EuroLLM

A sparse mixture-of-experts model with only 600M active parameters, trained on over 4 trillion tokens of multimodal and multilingual data across 35 different languages, including all official EU languages. Ideal for edge devices.

A multimodal 9B vision-language model which adds a vision encoder to EuroLLM-9B, trained on over 4 trillion tokens of multimodal and multilingual data across 35 different languages, including all official EU languages.

Our current flagship model. A 9B parameter model trained on over 4 trillion tokens of multilingual data across 35 different languages, including all official EU languages. We’ve made EuroLLM 9B Base available for fine-tuning on any task. As a demonstration, we’ve also provided EuroLLM 9B Instruct, a model fine-tuned for instruction following and chat capabilities.

Our Mission

Sharing a common vision, our team is committed to advancing multilingual AI technologies to empower Europe’s digital future and strengthen the EU’s commitment to AI sovereignty. The team’s goal is for EuroLLM to become a flywheel for innovation — offering anyone the opportunity to use this EU homegrown LLM and build upon it. The project is living proof that amazing things can happen when Europe comes together to push the boundaries of innovation.